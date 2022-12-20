Lothar Matthaus feels European exposure to Japan's core players helped them to get the better of Germany and Spain in the World Cup.

Japan beat two European heavyweights

Matthaus lauds their technical brilliance

Hails Qatar's spirit as the host nation

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Germany and Spain lost to Japan after taking the lead in the group stage of the World Cup as the Blue Samurai emerged as pool winners to progress into the knockout rounds. However, former German international Matthaus is not surprised by the performance of the Asian giants and hailed their technical brilliance and pointed out their exposure to European football as the reasons for their success on the global stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Japan have a good mentality. They work together, they have discipline and are technically very well as well. Now they have the experience as well. 60-70 per cent of those 26 players are either playing in Germany or in the Premier League. With this experience, they come into the national team and give this input to the national team. They were so strong that they did not only win against Germany but also against Spain. They have a fantastic team with a lot of good players. This is not only Japan. But the African teams have also profited a lot. It is with this experience they come back and improve the national team too," he told Qatar2022.qa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matthaus lauded the organisers of the Qatar World Cup for putting up a brilliant show where people connected with each other like never before. "Football is connecting people in Qatar. You see people liking each other and they are together. This is a beautiful World Cup," he said.

"World Cup feels generally good for players, good for fans, and good for everybody. Each likes to perform well for his country, his team, and the fans. There can be pressure but it is a game like every week. You have to focus to perform with your team. The final is nothing different. It is only more focus from outside but you don't need to take that pressure because then you might lose control and might not perform like before," he added.

CONGRATULATES MESSI: Lionel Messi became the all-time record appearance maker in World Cup history in the World Cup final after overtaking Lothar Matthaus (26) and the German legend congratulated him for making it this far. "Congratulations to Messi for making it! You have to come far into the tournament to make this number and I congratulate Messi for 26 World Cup games. Congratulations Lionel Messi," he expressed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The 2026 FIFA World Cup will comprise 48 teams and will be held across three countries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.