Football clubs form closed competitions; many teams with players from migrant backgrounds excluded

Across the Randstad, more and more football clubs are setting up separate competitions outside the KNVB. That is according to the NOS. The move comes from growing frustration at the aggressive atmosphere around amateur matches in KNVB competitions.

One example is the KelderLeague, a competition launched last year to make football fun and accessible again. "Without the stress of promotion or relegation, without endless discussions with referees and without abandoned matches or fights," the KelderLeague writes on its own website.

It started after a team from VFC in Vlaardingen wanted to stop playing because football no longer felt like anything other than "fighting every Sunday". Chairman Wolter van de Graaf then started looking for alternatives.

"We found them by asking the players: which clubs do you actually enjoy playing against? We only sent an invitation to those clubs. We can do what the KNVB cannot: exclude teams," he told the NOS.

One participant in the competition said: "If things go wrong in this competition, the teams decide among themselves that this is unacceptable. And then you are out. We have nothing more to do with the KNVB. We have our own enforcement."

Elsewhere, more and more competitions are being created in the same way. NOS reporter Marieke de Vries said: "From all our conversations it appears that the teams that are not welcome in these competitions are disproportionately often teams with many players from a migrant background, but because of the sensitivity of this subject nobody wants to say this on camera."

KNVB response

The KNVB say they "naturally do not welcome competitions arising for this reason". "We think it is important that everyone can take part and that together we ensure matches proceed in a pleasant and safe manner."

A KNVB spokesperson said: "More than 10 per cent of the population come into contact with football clubs. In that way, football connects Dutch people from all corners of society on a large scale. People get to know each other who would otherwise never speak to one another. So in that respect too, it is a shame if players withdraw into a kind of bubble of their own."

The football association also says it is looking for solutions in cases where teams no longer want to play each other. On top of that, the KNVB organise meetings for teams in competitions where there are problems, and a number of other measures are being taken.