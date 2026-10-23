Palmeiras and Estudiantes to meet in 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final after penalty heroics

Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata booked their spots in the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final following dramatic semi-final penalty shootouts. Goalkeeping heroes Carlos Miguel and Fernando Muslera proved decisive to setup a historic clash at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario on 28 November.
Penalty drama paves the road to Montevideo
South American heavyweights Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata will battle for continental glory in the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final on 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Both semi-final ties were decided by penalty shootouts following tense second-leg drama.
Palmeiras eliminated 2023 champions Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw, while Estudiantes held firm with ten men at the Maracana to knock out defending champions Flamengo 3-2 on spot-kicks.
Four-time champions Estudiantes pursue their fifth title, while Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras seek a fourth crown.
Muslera delivers Maracana masterclass to redeem World Cup pain
Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera produced an extraordinary performance against Flamengo, saving three consecutive penalties from Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Henrique. The 40-year-old Uruguayan played through a goalless second leg where Estudiantes played over 40 minutes with ten men following Baltasar Rodríguez's red card.
Speaking after his Maracana heroics, Muslera reflected on his emotional journey following a difficult World Cup campaign. "On a personal level, football always gives you another chance," Muslera stated.
"In shoot-outs, the goalkeeper has that added bonus of being able to contribute," he added, noting "the happiness of wanting to fulfill your dreams, of taking responsibility in the good times and the not-so-good ones."
Ferreira targets third Libertadores title with Palmeiras
Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira reached his fourth Libertadores Final in seven seasons following Carlos Miguel's decisive save against Fluminense's Nonato. The Portuguese tactician returns to the Estadio Centenario, where he previously lifted the trophy in 2021.
Ferreira, who has won eleven titles during his six-year reign at Palmeiras,remains focused on collective achievements rather than individual milestones.
"Records, time... That’s not what drives me," Ferreira previously stated. "I have great respect for Palmeiras’ history; nobody is bigger than Palmeiras. I love being at Palmeiras."
Heavyweights renew historic 1968 rivalry in Uruguay
The showpiece in Montevideo brings full-circle historical significance, marking a replay of the 1968 Libertadores Final where Estudiantes defeated Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario to claim their first continental trophy.
Palmeiras enter their second consecutive final after finishing runners-up in 2025, relying on goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who saved key penalties in both the quarter-finals against LDU Quito and the semi-finals against Fluminense.
Estudiantes return to the final for the first time in 17 years, aiming to repeat their 2009 triumph on Uruguayan soil.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.