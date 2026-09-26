The renovated Camp Nou is no longer merely a source of victories for Hansi Flick's side and a vital economic pillar for Barcelona. It has become a symbol that forcefully returns the Catalan giant to the forefront of the global football map.

Its official selection in the middle of this month to host the 2029 UEFA Champions League final has spread a mood of optimism across all Catalan circles. The stadium, many now believe, could also host the final of the 2030 World Cup, jointly organised by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Catalan authorities and Barcelona are backing this bid with great enthusiasm, relying on the readiness and structural plans that the relevant institutions have long put in place. The Champions League selection has only fuelled that optimism. Yet the competition remains fierce, with Casablanca's "Hassan II Stadium" standing as the strongest candidate and Madrid's "Santiago Bernabéu" also entering the fray.

Berni Álvarez, the Minister of Sport in the Catalan government, addressed the matter during recent remarks to the programme "Tot Costa" as reported by the Spanish newspaper "Marca", saying: "The Camp Nou is the finest stage of all to host the final. I am not speaking out of mere optimism, but rather relying on tangible reality, as I believe that the Spotify Camp Nou represents the ideal host for the 2030 World Cup final."

Explaining the scale of coordination, Álvarez added: "We have done exceptional work so far in tight coordination with the Barcelona city council and the club, in a calm manner far removed from the clamour that others pursue."

Proud as he was of the steps accomplished, the regional minister hinted that the final decision may hinge on factors beyond the technical quality of the bid: "We will have our chances, as the matter is linked to being in the right place at the right time. Perhaps the decision will not depend entirely on the scale of our efforts, which may seem unfair, but I am extremely pleased with every step we have taken so far because we are heading in the right direction."

FIFA, meanwhile, has yet to announce the final decision on the identity of the final's stadium. That silence persists despite the firm statements made by Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, who confirmed the closing match will be held at the "Hassan II Stadium" in Casablanca. The stadium is currently under construction, with the aim of opening it in late 2027 and a capacity reaching 115,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in the world.

Many, including José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the Mayor of Madrid, believe the Moroccan stadium is the closest to winning. He said earlier this week: "I am not optimistic about the final being held at the Santiago Bernabéu, because I believe that Morocco is fighting fiercely and is moving at influential political and institutional levels to achieve that."

None of this has dampened the resolve of the Catalan club. Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, stressed the merit of his stadium on the programme "Què t'hi jugues", saying confidently: "The World Cup final should not be held in Casablanca nor in Madrid, but rather should be hosted on the turf of the Camp Nou."

Laporta pressed his case further: "I say this for a clear reason relating to the capacity that reaches 105,000 spectators, and I believe that FIFA will take this factor into account. Moreover, the World Cup final was previously held at the Bernabéu in 1982, and with all our respect for Morocco, the 2030 final should be played by Spain on its own soil as a former world champion."