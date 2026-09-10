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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Following the completion of the takeover: Al-Hilal chooses its first president in the era of Al-Waleed bin Talal

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The captain" begins a new era

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have chosen the first president of their new era under Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, their new owner, after he completed his acquisition of the club from Kingdom Holding Company.

A statement on Al-Hilal's official website confirmed the selection of Prince Nawaf bin Saad as chairman of the club company's board, extending the tenure he began last year. Abdulmajeed bin Ahmed Al-Haqbani takes over as his deputy.

The decision came after the general assembly of Al-Hilal's club company held its first meeting on Thursday, following the official completion of Kingdom Holding Company's acquisition of 70% of its shares.

Alongside the president and his deputy, Al-Hilal appointed Yasser bin Sulaiman Al-Dawood, Nawaf bin Bandar Al-Tamyat, Adel bin Abdulaziz Al-Abdulsalam and Khaled bin Rafiq Kuraidieh to the club company's board of directors.

Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, had signed a binding agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to acquire 70% of Al-Hilal's shares last April. The deal was officially completed last week.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
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