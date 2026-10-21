Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Following the alarming injury: will Kvaratskhelia attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
K. Kvaratskhelia
France
Spain
Georgia

He will undergo surgery in the coming days

A press report on Wednesday cast doubt over whether Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, will attend Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

According to "Foot Mercato", Kvaratskhelia now faces a long recovery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed their Georgian forward will go under the knife in the coming days, though they stopped short of putting a timeframe on his absence.

The injury throws his presence at the Ballon d'Or ceremony into doubt. It takes place on Monday in London.

Kvaratskhelia ranks among the frontrunners for the individual prize, alongside PSG team-mates Ousmane Dembélé and Fabián Ruiz. He could miss out on the night entirely.

 For now, the Parisian club have said nothing about whether their winger will turn up.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google