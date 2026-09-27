Following reports of his conversion to Islam: Roberto Carlos reveals the shock of his fortune

Roberto Carlos, one of the finest full-backs in football history, never imagined his playing career would end with the loss of most of his fortune. The Brazilian has revealed he lost close to 160 million euros due to financial and family problems, along with issues linked to his former agent.

Now 53, the Brazilian star enjoyed an exceptional career, shining for Inter Milan, Real Madrid and the national side he helped crown champions at the 2002 World Cup.

Roberto Carlos laid bare the crisis he faced after retirement. "I faced serious problems, as some people withdrew my money from my bank account," he said. "Because of problems with my former agent and family problems, I lost 99% of everything I earned from football."

He added, in remarks reported by the French website "Foot Mercato": "One day I dozed off, and the next morning I was presented with a pile of documents I did not even know existed. In that moment I realised that I had lost everything I had earned from my work throughout my life."









The Brazilian has also denied recent reports of his conversion to Islam, which followed his marriage to the Moroccan Souhaila Tahiri. "I have the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours circulating about my conversion to Islam are not true," he said.

Turkish press reports had claimed Carlos converted after appearing at a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, one of the well-known figures within the Muslim community in Brazil, where it was said he pronounced the two testimonies of faith.

A post by the Turkish deputy for the Justice and Development Party, Ali Sahin, fuelled the story further, after he spoke about a meeting that brought him together with several representatives of the Muslim community in Brazil. Roberto Carlos settled the controversy himself, confirming that talk of his conversion to Islam was "not true".