Following Mourinho's recommendation and Chelsea reports: Real Madrid reward their star with a new contract

Real Madrid are preparing to renew the contract of their Turkish player Arda Guler, in a move aimed at recognising his remarkable development over the recent period. The new deal would grant him a contract commensurate with his current standing within the team and secure his stay with the Spanish club for many years.

According to what the newspaper "AS" reported today, Thursday, the two parties have reached a full understanding over the new contract. The deal is expected to run until 2031 with an increase in the player's salary, and the agreement will take effect from the start of the current season.

Real Madrid raise Guler's salary

Real Madrid officials want to reward Guler for what he has offered since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2023. He has gradually transformed from a young 18-year-old who needed time to adapt into an important element in the team's plans.

Upon joining Real Madrid, Guler had signed a contract running until 30 June 2029. The club believes his situation has changed significantly, and that his financial terms no longer reflect his role and importance within the group.

Mourinho gives him a bigger role

Guler has become close to indispensable in the plans of coach Jose Mourinho, who prefers to deploy him in a position closer to the opponent's penalty area rather than as a central midfielder.

Mourinho believes Guler's attacking abilities can give him a greater impact near the opponent's goal, and that is the message the coach conveyed to the club's management. There is a state of satisfaction within Real Madrid over the player's level, as well as his commitment, work and development.

The central midfield role, by contrast, looks set to be more closely associated with names such as Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

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Reports of Chelsea interest

Real Madrid's move may have come in an effort to protect Guler from the ambitions of Premier League clubs, foremost among them Chelsea.

Press reports stated that Spanish coach Xabi Alonso, who previously oversaw Guler's training and handed him his chance with Real Madrid, is considering a large financial offer to sign the young Turkish star in the winter transfer window next January.

Guler's numbers

Guler's numbers last season reflect just how far the player has come. He took part in 51 matches, during which he scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists.

His impact has not declined with the start of the current season. He has featured in all four of Real Madrid's Spanish league matches, scoring a goal and providing another, while he missed the Champions League fixture due to suspension.

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