Morocco's Mehdi Benatia has taken a surprising step, given the offers that have landed on his table in recent times.

Benatia left his role as sporting adviser and then sporting director at Olympique de Marseille last May, bringing the curtain down on a thoroughly turbulent season with the club.





The former centre-back has worked as a sports analyst on Canal+ ever since, though he hasn't ruled out taking on a fresh project in football.

Milan, according to recent reports, are weighing up a move to bring Benatia in as their sporting director.

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But a new football programme is set to launch in the coming weeks, with Benatia among the presenters, according to the website "Foot Mercato".

Former players Samir Nasri and Mehdi Benatia, both big names in the media, have teamed up with journalist Walid Acherchour to post a teaser for a show titled "Les Affranchis" on their social media accounts.

YouTube will host the programme. More details on the format and how often it airs will follow in the coming days, but every sign points to in-depth analysis and sharp verdicts.



