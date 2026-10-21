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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Following in the footsteps of Europe's biggest leagues: a historic event awaits the Saudi league off the pitch

Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The Roshn League follows in the footsteps of the greats

The Saudi Roshn League has a date with history, having come close to following in the footsteps of Europe's major leagues.

"Thmanyah", the broadcaster of the Saudi league, has announced that matches will be aired in ultra-high-definition "4K" from the eleventh round, which kicks off tomorrow, Thursday.

A first in the history of Saudi football, the feature will be available exclusively to customers subscribed to the channel's app.

Fans without a subscription won't miss out entirely. The channel will keep broadcasting Saudi Roshn League matches for free, via satellite and digitally, in standard definition "SD".

Subscribers also get a host of extras. Thmanyah revealed instant replay during the live broadcast, the option to switch between commentators and stadium sound, and the ability to navigate between the events of a match.

"4K" technology already beams out some of the biggest games in world football. The English Premier League uses it, as do the Spanish and German leagues for select fixtures, along with the UEFA Champions League.

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