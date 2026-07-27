Like most of Europe's elite clubs, Juventus are still without many of their biggest names as they remain on an extended World Cup break. Head coach Luciano Spalletti has used pre-season to test a number of young talents. One in particular is catching the eye: Adin Licina.

Nine days ago, the 19-year-old German came off the bench against Basel (0-0) to make his debut for the Juve first team. According to the renowned Turin-based Tuttosport, he left an "excellent impression". On Saturday, against Standard Liege (1-0), he even started on the right wing. Under the headline "Licina earns applause", Tuttosport wrote in their player ratings: "The best player of the first half. He stands out particularly with his ideas and his own initiative, and even earns praise from Spalletti." Gazzetta dello Sport called him the "most noticeable player".

Licina is now also expected to travel with the Juve first team on the upcoming pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Australia. The versatile attacker is continuing to follow in the footsteps of Kenan Yildiz.

Adin Licina: Bayern Munich have a sell-on clause

Back in 2022, Yildiz left Bayern Munich's academy for Juve on a free transfer, climbed through the U19s and U23s into the first team and has long since become an undisputed regular. Licina also came through the Munich campus but, like Yildiz before him, saw no realistic path into the first team.

During the first half of last season, he played for the reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern. In winter, he joined Juventus on a free transfer six months before the end of his contract. Licina is advised by the same agency as Yildiz. At Juve, he signed a contract until 2029. Bayern Munich are understood to have secured a 30 per cent sell-on clause as well as a matching right if another club make an offer for him at a later date. In the second half of the season, Licina featured for the U23s in the third-tier Serie C, registering two goal contributions in 11 appearances.

Just like Yildiz, from Regensburg, Licina also hails from Lower Bavaria, having been born in Landshut. While Yildiz plays for the Turkish national team, Licina, who has Bosnian and Montenegrin roots, represents the DFB at association level. This summer he took part in the European Under-19 Championship with Germany. The DFB side only lost to Spain in the final. However, Licina only started the third group game, which was of no sporting importance. He then deliberately skipped a holiday to play his way into Spalletti's thinking during first-team pre-season. So far, that plan is working.