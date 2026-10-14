Youth ruled in Austria, and Lewis Koumas wasn't content with just a goal. The Wales international wrote his name into Liverpool's European record books.

Liverpool ran out 6-3 winners at the Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday evening, seeing off hosts LASK in the second round of the UEFA Champions League preliminary stage.

Opta picked out a historic number from the 21-year-old's night in Austria. He became the second player in Liverpool's history aged 21 or under to score and assist in the same Champions League match.

Only one man had done it before him: Steven Gerrard, back in October 2001 against Dynamo Kyiv.

Koumas scored one and teed up Bradley Barcola for another. That's no longer the work of a promising talent. On Champions League nights, he looks a rightful heir to the legacy of the club's historic captain.







