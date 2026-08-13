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Following in Al-Mawlad's footsteps: Musab Al-Juwayr joins the golden list in Roshan

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
M. Al-Juwayr
Saudi Arabia

An exceptional record for the magician of Al-Qadsiah

Musab Al-Juwayr left his mark on a historic figure in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, after starting for Al-Qadsiah against Al-Shabab in the competition's opening round.

Irish manager Brendan Rodgers handed the midfield magician a start, and the youngster repaid him by writing his name onto a golden list in the Roshn League.

Read also: Take two: a historic phenomenon sets the Roshn League alight

According to football statistics network "Opta", Musab Al-Juwayr played his 100th match in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, in the shirts of Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah.

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King Cup
Al-Wehda crest
Al-Wehda
ALW
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
King Cup
Al Taee crest
Al Taee
ALT
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ

At 23 years and 54 days, Al-Juwayr became the second-youngest player to reach 100 matches in the Roshn League. He trails only Fahad Al-Muwallad, the Al-Ittihad legend who got there at 22 years and 67 days.

Few midfielders in Saudi football carry his reputation. Al-Juwayr came through the youth ranks at Al-Hilal before breaking into the first team, spent a spell on loan at Al-Shabab, then joined Al-Qadsiah at the start of last season.

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