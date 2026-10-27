Following his injury in the Clásico: Real Madrid receive the results of Valverde's tests

Initial tests on Real Madrid star Fede Valverde have ruled out a serious injury after the Clasico against Barcelona.

That verdict comes despite Valverde feeling pain in his hamstring, which forced him off the pitch.

Real Madrid took the win at the Spotify Camp Nou, but Valverde's potential injury was the one blemish on their trip to Barcelona.

Head coach Jose Mourinho admitted in his press conference that the Uruguayan played more than 40 minutes carrying the injury before Dumfries replaced him.

According to British newspaper "The Athletic", Valverde's initial tests at the Valdebebas sporting city showed no serious damage.

He still played the final 40 minutes in pain, feeling his hamstring after one of the incidents during the Clasico.

Mourinho plans to monitor Valverde's condition over the coming days and rest him against Racing Santander, the team's next league match, if he isn't back to 100 per cent.

Deploying Valverde at right-back has drawn the best version of Mourinho's side. The option lets him start Arda Guler while beefing up the midfield's mental and technical qualities.

That is why the technical staff are watching the Uruguayan's recovery so closely.

His value goes beyond what he offers on the ball. His physical capacity and relentless running down the right flank have given the team a balance it couldn't find in earlier spells.

If Valverde doesn't recover in time to face Racing Santander, Mourinho will have to rethink his approach.

Denzel Dumfries looks the most logical replacement, having already come on for him during the Clasico.

Leaning on a traditional right-back, though, would cost the Portuguese an extra man in midfield, a setup that has worked well in recent weeks.

Real Madrid would rather not gamble with Valverde's fitness given the tough run of fixtures ahead. They remain in the hunt for both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles, and the player holds a prominent standing in the dressing room.

The plan is simple: manage his minutes and rest him when needed, so the pain doesn't develop into something more serious that sidelines him for longer.

How he responds in training this week will decide whether he's available for the next match.



