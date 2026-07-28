Saudi club Al-Hilal are targeting the signing of Colombia international Luis Diaz from Bayern Munich, having made him an absolute priority to strengthen their attack.

According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Al-Hilal are preparing an initial offer of no less than 70 million euros to convince the Bayern Munich board to negotiate his departure. The Saudi market has returned with force, shaking up the European scene and targeting high-profile names.

Al-Hilal do not want to waste time during the ongoing transfer window. Having completed the deal to sign Crysencio Summerville, the side coached by Simone Inzaghi are chasing another spectacular coup by bringing in a world-class player.

Before moving towards Luis Diaz, Al-Hilal had explored the possibility of signing France's Ousmane Dembele. But the journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that the Paris Saint-Germain winger is not considering leaving the Parisian club this summer. His priority is to remain in Paris, where he is negotiating a new contract, and that pushed the Saudi club to focus all its efforts on the Colombia international.

This operation looks far from straightforward. The French newspaper reported that Bayern Munich consider the Colombian an important pillar of their project and are not currently thinking of opening the door to his departure.

Diaz arrived last summer from Liverpool, and the Bavarian club's sporting management still have complete confidence in his performances. Any negotiations would therefore require sums far exceeding the initial figure of 70 million euros.

Al-Hilal's strategy relies on their enormous financial power to shift the position of the club and the player. In recent transfer windows, the Saudi side have shown their willingness to pour huge investments into signing top-tier players and to offer wages that most European clubs would find difficult to match. That financial muscle is the main weapon through which Al-Hilal hope to convince Bayern Munich and Luis Diaz of the deal.