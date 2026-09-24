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Saudi Arabia v Iraq - FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport
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Following Al-Aqidi: a new injury hits Saudi Arabia before the Oman clash

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
N. Al-Aqidi
M. Al Qahtani
Oman
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia struggling

Saudi Arabia have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", adding to the earlier setback involving goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

The Green Falcons take on Oman on Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

The national team's official account released behind-the-scenes footage of Thursday's training session under Greek coach Giorgos Donis, 24 hours after the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the opening round.

According to the account, Al-Qadsiah winger Mohammed Al-Qahtani sat out the session with abdominal pains, despite playing only a few minutes against Kuwait.

The medical staff, meanwhile, are waiting on the results of the tests Al-Aqidi recently underwent to establish the nature of the injury that forced him off in the Kuwait match.

Saudi Arabia sit top of Group One with 3 points, two clear of both Iraq and Oman, who drew 1-1 in the first round.

Beat Oman by any scoreline and the Green Falcons book their place in the semi-finals, whatever happens in their final-round meeting with Iraq.

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