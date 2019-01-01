Foden, Maddison & Wan-Bissaka in England squad for European U21 Championship

Exciting prospects from Manchester City, Leicester and Crystal Palace are among those to have been included in Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man party

Phil Foden, James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be among those leading the charge for ’s Under-21 side at this summer’s European Championship in and San Marino.

Aidy Boothroyd has named a strong 23-man squad that includes plenty of Premier League experience.

midfielder Foden will be expected to pull the strings for the after enjoying a productive club campaign which delivered 26 appearances and his first senior goals for City.

Leicester playmaker Maddison is capable of adding more creativity, while starlet Reiss Nelson is eyeing international success on the back of a loan spell at side .

At the back, defender Wan-Bissaka will be hoping to show why he is attracting admiring glances from the likes of Manchester United and their arch-rivals City.

Elsewhere, Red Devils goalkeeper Dean Henderson should be buoyant after helping to promotion to the Premier League, while loan stars Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are looking to enjoy similar success in Monday’s Championship play-off final between and Derby.

The only fresh face to have been added to Boothroyd’s ranks is that of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who is another of those said to be attracting interest from afar while being tipped for a bright future.

All of those within the England ranks will be determined to go at least one better than the U21 side which reached the semi-finals of the last Euros in 2017.

The Young Lions suffered penalty shootout heartache at the hands of old adversaries on that occasion.

This time around, they are set to kick off their campaign against on June 18.

They will then take in meetings with Romania and during the group stage and hope to have done enough to book a place in the last four.

England U21 squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn ( ), Dean Henderson ( ), Freddie Woodman ( )

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny ( ), Ezri Konsa ( ), Fikayo Tomori ( , loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes ( ), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell ( ), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon ( )

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)