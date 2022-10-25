'Focus on football in Qatar' - Zidane wants the limelight on the game rather than controversies during 2022 World Cup

Zinedine Zidane has urged fans to focus on football rather than other controversies as the 2022 World Cup nears.

Zidane says 'focus on football' and forget the controversies at World Cup

Hopes France does well

Not sure about attending World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The French legend also hopes that defending champions France do well in Qatar but stated that he is unsure about his own presence in Qatar during the tournament. However, he did assert that the focus should be on football during the World Cup in Qatar and not on the controversies surrounding the same.

WHAT THEY SAID? Speaking to reporters as he attended the unveiling of his own wax figure at the Musee Grevin in Paris, Zidane said, "Time to forget the controversies and focus on the football. In any case, it doesn't matter what we say, it will never be enough, or true or the right thing to say.

"I hope France have a great tournament but I don't know yet if I will go to Qatar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinedine Zidane was part of France's first-ever World Cup-winning side and had scored a brace in the final to help his team lift the trophy. Zidane was also one of the leading fugures who supported Qatar's bid to host 2022 World Cup many years back. He had also said that he was convinced by Qatar's project.

It must be noted that then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, former Netherlands defender Ronald de Boer and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola had also supported Qatar's bid to host the 2022 World Cup along with Zidane.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? There is less than a month to go before the World Cup kicks off on 20 November 2022 in Doha. France begin their campaign with a match against Australia on 22 November.