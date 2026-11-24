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Alessandro Florenzi, born in 1991, previously played for Roma (2012-2020) and Paris Saint-Germain (2020-21). He spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Roma's match against the French European champions.

On Roma and their Scudetto ambitions: "I think a lot depends on the Champions League. Call me crazy, but if Roma were out of the competition in January, I wouldn't be too disappointed. I say that because I've been through it myself: at Milan, we won the Scudetto because we went out of the Champions League. It's a competition that takes a lot out of you physically and mentally, with the stress and the travel. Going out is never nice, but if you then put that energy into the league, it helps you".

On PSG vs Roma: "PSG have some significant absentees, but they're still a formidable side and start as favourites. Roma are putting a bit of pressure on themselves, as they did in Manchester, where it seemed they had to get a result at all costs. Maybe this time will be different... Gasp doesn't have to go to Paris to win, but to deliver a strong performance. If they end up losing, that would be understandable".

On why PSG coach Luis Enrique did not succeed at Roma: "Perhaps it was too early. I have my own view: just as you have to let young players work, the same goes for coaches. Luis made mistakes, but at Roma we're a bit impatient, we don't know how to wait. But when you talk to one of his former players, they all tell you he was a genius: 15 years ago he was doing things that others are doing today".