Flick: Raphinha made the best decision for Barcelona, and I am not thinking about the Álvarez deal

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the Catalan club's decision to renew Brazilian star Raphinha's contract in recent days.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Barcelona's 12th-round La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, Flick said: "Raphinha's contract renewal? It's the best decision for Barcelona and for Raphinha. I'm very happy about it. He's a wonderful player and the captain of our team."

Asked about Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, the German coach replied: "He's a wonderful player in my eyes, but he plays for Atletico Madrid, and I have to focus on my team."

He concluded: "Has Julian Alvarez become a thing of the past? I don't like talking about players who play for other clubs. I focus on my team's players, and I'm very happy with the current situation of the team. We have many options in attack, and I'm not thinking about anything else."

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Alvarez was Flick's first-choice attacking target last summer. Atletico, though, refused to let him move to Barca.