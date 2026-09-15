Hansi Flick has told Gavi exactly where he stands. In a gesture that reveals much about the midfielder's true standing within Barcelona's new project, the coach held a long, private meeting with his Andalusian, clearing the path for a return to the starting line-up and slamming the door on Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuesday morning's session, part of the build-up to Wednesday's sixth-round La Liga clash with Racing Santander, threw up a striking scene.

Away from the rest of the squad, Flick spent a few minutes talking one on one with Gavi, joined by his assistant Arnau Blanco.

The message was clear, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport": his faith in Gavi hasn't wavered despite the stuttering start.

Gavi started the opener against Elche and lasted 44 minutes. Then a right leg injury ruled him out against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano. He returned for just eight minutes against Feyenoord in the Champions League and watched the Valencia and Levante games from the bench.

Yet his training has been sharp and full of life, and that has made him one of the front-runners to force his way into the side Flick plans to name against the Cantabrians. The coach wants players at full fitness for two games in quick succession: Racing tomorrow, then Sevilla on Saturday at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

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Barcelona's response to Paris's moves

Timing matters here. The meeting lands amid growing reports from France that Paris Saint-Germain want Gavi at the direct request of coach Luis Enrique.

Those reports claim the Spaniard wants the Parisian club to contact Barcelona over a potential deal worth around 40 million euros.

Barcelona's stance is blunt. They have no intention whatsoever of selling Gavi, the player is fully focused on succeeding in the Blaugrana shirt, and Flick's secret meeting today is the clearest proof yet that he remains an essential piece in the German's plans.