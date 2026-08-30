Flick: Hamza Abdelkarim deserves to play, and his situation resembles this player

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has addressed the situation of Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim and his role at Barça this season.

Abdelkarim caught the eye with the Barcelona first team throughout pre-season, yet he hasn't featured at all in Barça's opening two La Liga matches.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Rayo Vallecano match in La Liga, Flick said: "Is Raphinha the best option to play as an out-and-out striker at the moment? As a forward, he has to start the pressing, and he does it very well. Everyone knows he is a leader and understands his importance. In addition, he is also effective in front of goal. And there are other players such as Fermín who can do this too."

Asked why Hamza doesn't play much, the German replied: "It's not easy. We always think about giving chances to those who deserve them, and he deserves it because of his brilliant training sessions, and he also has the right mentality."

He continued: "Hamza deserves to play and he will indeed play. We will give him minutes so that he can show what he is capable of in a league match. His situation is similar to Bryan Fariñas, who has surprised me a lot and has great talent and is one hundred percent a position player, but he needs the minutes."



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