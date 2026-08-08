Barcelona's decision to sanction the departure of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo to Liverpool forced the Catalan club to tear up their plans in a matter of hours, leaving them scrambling in the transfer market to replace one of the most prominent members of their back line.

The club reached a verbal agreement with Liverpool over a season-long loan, with a purchase option in the English side's favour. It was a deal that formed no part of Barcelona's main calculations before the developments of recent hours.

Araujo's exit sent sporting director Deco back to the drawing board on his defensive options. One name quickly rose to the top of the list: Argentine defender Cristian Romero of Tottenham.

Romero returns to the forefront of Barcelona's interests

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have long admired Romero, who possesses the very qualities the management want: physical strength, a leader's personality, and the ability to defend high up the pitch and play under pressure.

The Argentine already sat on Barcelona's shortlist, but the move never advanced beyond the candidacy stage until Araujo's departure changed everything and prompted Deco to weigh up turning it into a genuine deal.

Romero, 28, appears open to leaving Tottenham, and the English club have shown a willingness to consider offers for his services.

Inter Milan moved strongly for the Argentine earlier, with sporting director Piero Ausilio publicly admitting the club had tried to strike an agreement.

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Atletico Madrid threatens Barcelona's move

Barcelona won't be the only party in the race, though. Atletico Madrid stand out as the most prominent competitor for Romero's signature.

The Madrid club have tracked Romero for a long time and renewed their interest this window, after a previous attempt collapsed over Tottenham's steep financial demands.

Progress has come in recent weeks, particularly in Atletico's contact with the player. Reports suggest the Spanish club opened direct talks with Tottenham after reaching an initial understanding with Romero over personal terms.

Barcelona's strong entry into the deal could flip the picture entirely, having looked at one point like Atletico had all but sealed the move.

The Catalans believe Romero brings elite experience, a leader's personality and a robust style, factors that could make him an ideal partner for the young talents in the back line, chief among them Pau Cubarsi.

Finances remain the main obstacle. That is precisely why the club previously favoured a loan over the cost of an expensive permanent transfer.

Laporte present in Barcelona's calculations

Romero isn't the only target. Barcelona continue to study other names to reinforce the heart of the defence, among them Spaniard Aymeric Laporte.

The Athletic Bilbao defender offers something different as a left-footer, an advantage that matters within the coaching staff's thinking. His level rose at the World Cup, where he struck up a defensive partnership with Cubarsi, adding to the interest of Barcelona officials.

Laporte returned to Athletic Bilbao last summer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, and his contract runs until 2028.

Flick disagrees with Deco

Deco wants to explore the market after Araujo's departure, yet Barcelona still hold several options within the current squad. That explains German coach Hansi Flick's hesitation over the need to sign a new defender.

Cubarsi leads the defensive picture, while Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin and Alvaro Cortes can all fill the centre-back role as required.

Trusting young players and backing the solutions already inside the squad is Flick's calling card. Signing a new defender, then, is far from a done deal.

Even so, the Araujo departure has dragged Barcelona back into the market, especially as his exit frees up room on the wage bill once Liverpool cover his entire salary.

Amid all this, Cristian Romero's name climbs Barcelona's shortlist once more, and the Catalan club's strong entry into the race could tip the balance of competition with Atletico Madrid.