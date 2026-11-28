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Pedri continues to cement his place as one of Barcelona's most important players. He is now the only member of the squad, goalkeepers included, to have featured in every match this season, a clear sign of his considerable quality and of German coach Hansi Flick's faith in his ability.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Flick kept Pedri in the starting line-up for the match in Baku, despite facing modest opposition in Sabah.

He'd put in a huge shift against Villarreal last Sunday, producing an exceptional performance. The Spanish midfielder started against Sabah but played only one half, as agreed in advance with Flick.

"45 minutes," the German coach said, referring to the playing time he and Pedri had agreed.

Pedri is closing in on 300 appearances for Barcelona. He's on 263 so far, with 29 goals and 37 assists.

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That's more than a passing statistic. It reflects his importance and standing at the club. He turned 24 during the trip, and he already looks every bit the seasoned veteran.

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Young as he is, Pedri has become one of the squad's leading figures alongside Raphinha. For all his brilliance, he has always put the group before himself since arriving at the Catalan club.

The club and the dressing room value that mentality highly. Pedri earned Flick's trust from the outset, although the coach has changed, to some extent, how he manages the World Cup-winning Spaniard this season.

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Pedri has started every Champions League match and 11 of 13 in La Liga. In the previous two campaigns, Flick appeared to lean on him heavily. This term, he has taken him off in every match except four: against Betis, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Before December had even begun, Pedri had already logged 1,512 minutes this season: 1,246 for Barcelona and 266 for Spain.

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He isn't currently regarded as an indispensable starter in Luis de la Fuente's plans, yet he has featured in each of the world champions' last 15 matches.

Clearly, the Spain coach sees Pedri as one of the national team's key pillars, whatever the recurring and legitimate debate over whether he deserves a starting place.

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Injuries disrupted Pedri's last season, and he couldn't reach the World Cup at his physical best. So Flick has taken a different approach this term, monitoring the player's minutes and making sure he gets proper rest.

The German knows Barcelona won't still be fighting for every trophy at the end of the season unless their midfielder, the team's rhythm-setter and main engine, is in the best possible physical condition to keep performing.

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That's why Flick is handling Pedri's minutes so carefully. All eyes are now on how he manages his involvement over the coming matches, specifically the next four against Deportivo, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

Like many players, Pedri is at his best when he has the energy and physical capacity to impose his rhythm on a match and control it.

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The Spaniard hopes he's fully fit right now. Above all, though, he has his sights set on peaking in April and May 2027, a long-term goal he's planning for in his determination to be at his best during the decisive stage of the season.