Hansi Flick struck a confident tone at the press conference before Barcelona's Champions League opener, insisting his side have what it takes to win the title while sending firm messages inside the dressing room.

A legitimate Champions League dream

Asked about the team's obsession with the European crown, Flick said: "Every big club dreams of the Champions League, because it is the biggest competition. We have the quality to win it, but the road is still long and we have to prove our level in Europe as we do in La Liga."

On Rodri's role in calming the young group, he explained: "It is a matter for the whole team. Everyone bears the responsibility of giving everything for the club every day. We have secured four wins, and that is not easy, but it does not mean everything is perfect."

A message to the unhappy players

The German coach then aimed a direct message at his substitutes: "It is natural for some players to be unhappy with their situation in a team of this quality. They have to prove every day that they are the best, and to remain positive and support their teammates when their chance comes. I am the one who decides the lineup after daily observation with the technical staff."

Turning to the mood inside the camp in his third year, he said: "I see high quality, great unity and effective communication between the players. We must be united and fight together, and that is what is happening now. The level of matches is a reflection of the quality of training."

A third consecutive league title and defending the referees

On the prospect of winning La Liga for a third time running, Flick was clear: "This too is part of our dreams and goals, and it would be a great achievement if we accomplish it."

He refused to wade into the debate over refereeing and diving inside the box, saying: "This is not my domain. The quality of refereeing is good in Spain and Europe, and their job is not easy. We have to trust them and support them, and I always try to keep my calm."

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Yamal, Gordon and the style

Lamine Yamal drew high praise: "A player capable of deciding matches on his own, and he loves to develop day after day. I see the scale of the responsibility he bears as one of the team's leaders. The most important thing is that he keeps enjoying football, because when he enjoys himself he is at his highest level."

On Gordon's adaptation up front, he explained: "As a forward who always wants to score, he missed some chances but he creates goals and that is very important. I am confident the goals will come, and I am happy with what he offers defensively and offensively."

His verdict on the team's style in the Champions League rounded off his remarks: "We always adapt according to the opponent. We have our idea, which was very successful over the past two years, and we may adjust it when that is necessary. In the big moments we need all the players in their best condition."

What about the Ballon d'Or race?

Then came the ongoing debate over the Ballon d'Or, sparked after Luis Enrique and Mourinho demanded it for their players and Mbappé claimed his own entitlement. Asked whether he sees the winner at Barcelona, Flick answered with caution:

"Of course, we have many wonderful players, and I would be very happy if one of them won the Ballon d'Or. We will see what happens."

He added: "It is not my job to run a campaign for a specific player, but I see that we possess immense quality."

He concluded: "For me, it is not just about quality, but also about the behaviour and mentality that the players show every day. So, yes, I have a number of players in the team capable of winning the Ballon d'Or."