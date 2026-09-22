The international break has produced an unusual scene at the "Ciutat Esportiva" complex, Barcelona's training headquarters. With much of the Catalan squad scattered around the world on national team duty, Hansi Flick has just seven or eight players to work with this week, though another could soon join them.

Frenkie de Jong has already returned to training with the ball, according to "Sport", and his condition has improved noticeably over recent days. The Dutchman is working alone on the pitch at moderate intensity, and he's happy with the pace of his recovery.

De Jong has been sidelined since tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The club studied several options at first, surgery among them, before settling on a conservative treatment approach.

For several weeks, Frenkie trained without a ball, focusing mainly on exercises and running in straight lines. As the newspaper reported previously, he was still feeling discomfort a few weeks ago on lateral movements, problems the ligament injury caused specifically.

Now the picture has brightened. He feels more optimistic, and the next step has already come: Frenkie is back on the pitch working with the ball, gradually building his physical load, though he still has some way to go before he can train normally alongside his teammates.

Flick can judge that progress for himself tomorrow, Wednesday. The coach was absent from "Ciutat Esportiva" yesterday on a rest day, then travelled to Madrid today, Tuesday, for a meeting of coaches. Tomorrow, then, is when he can watch the Dutchman's work up close once more.

There is no need to rush, as the Catalan newspaper stressed. Frenkie will have to wait around two to three weeks before rejoining group training, and once the international break ends, the technical and medical staff will reassess his condition and how far his recovery has come. Only then can they set a more precise date for his return to matches.

The recovery phase is not complete, but this marks an important step forward. Frenkie has the ball at his feet again. After weeks spent only running, that's perhaps the best news of all.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums