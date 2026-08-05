Al-Ittihad have completed the signing of Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria in the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi club confirmed the deal in a video posted on their official "X" account, with Lopy putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that runs until 2029.

No official figures were released, but earlier press reports put the fee at 13 million euros, payable to the Spanish club in several instalments. Almeria will also bank 10% of any future sale.

Lopy becomes Al-Ittihad's first new foreign arrival of the summer. The club had already triggered the buy option on Cameroonian defender Stephane Kelle, previously on loan from Cyprus's Limassol.

He arrives to fill the gap left by Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who departed when his contract expired at the end of last season.

At 24, the Senegalese operates mainly as a defensive midfielder and is equally comfortable in a holding role, handing the team fresh options in the middle of the park.

Lopy joined Almeria from Stade Reims in 2023 and has since made 105 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

His international career has been quieter. He has represented Senegal since 2023 but featured in only five matches without a goal or an assist, and he missed out on selection for both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup this year.