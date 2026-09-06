The son of Dutch football legend Ronald Koeman revealed after Telstar's 2-2 draw against SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden that he is his team's No. 1 penalty taker.

Telstar already looked certain to lose after going down to 10 men in the 22nd minute following a sending-off. They then conceded twice in the 15 minutes after the break.

Then Koeman stepped in. He pulled one back in the 63rd minute and, deep into stoppage time, took responsibility for the potential equaliser. He coolly ignored the opposition players' attempts to put him off.

"You know how it goes. They start talking to you," said Koeman junior, referring to Cambuur goalkeeper Thijs Jansen and Sami Bouhoudane. "But you won't rattle me, man. You just have to take a moment for yourself and concentrate. Beforehand, we wouldn't have been satisfied with a point, but here we simply have to settle for it."

In the 11th (!) minute of stoppage time, the goalkeeper converted to make it 2-2.

Koeman also scored last season

His goals are not limited to this season in the Eredivisie. Last season too, he kept his nerve when he fired Telstar to victory away to FC Volendam on the final matchday in the 89th minute, securing survival for good.

When asked whether he was officially Telstar's first-choice penalty taker, Koeman replied confidently: "You saw that, didn't you? I'm good at taking penalties and I trust in that. I had no doubts. Twice into the same corner, yes. Maybe I should change that sometime."

After four matches, the club from IJmuiden in North Holland sit 12th with four points. Cambuur-Leeuwarden picked up their first point of the season with the 2-2 draw.



