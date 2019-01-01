Fiorentina's Kevin-Prince Boateng on returning to Sassuolo

The Ghanaian forward was thrilled to face his former employers on Wednesday

Kevin-Prince Boateng has described playing as "always nice" in the wake of 's 2-1 win at Mapei Stadium on Wednesday night.

Boateng was on the books of the Neroverdi last season featuring 19 times and scoring five goals before spending the latter part of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at .

"Always nice to play in this stadium even if its an opponent. Great team test and let's get back to winning," Boateng tweeted after the victory at Mapei Stadium.

Gaetano Castrovilli and Nikola Milenkovic were the goalscorers for La Viola, responding well from a Jeremie Boga first-half strike.

Vincenzo Montella's men are eighth on the Serie A log, three points away from the final European qualification spot, and four points away from the top four.