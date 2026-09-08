Fiorentina’s relegation odds tumble, Monza remain the team most at risk

A third straight defeat, Torino's 2-1 win at the Franchi, has cost Fabio Grosso his job, the first managerial dismissal of the Serie A season, and sent Fiorentina's relegation odds tumbling. In the space of a few days, the Tuscans' collapse has seen them cut from 66.00 to 15.00 on Betflag. Now Paolo Vanoli, the hero of last season's survival, must guide them back into calmer waters. The 1-1 draw at the Tardini between Parma and Monza gets both teams off the mark, but it is not enough for Ivan Juric's men to shake off their status as the bookmakers' leading candidates for relegation.





At William Hill, the Lombardy side are priced at 1.43 to go down to Serie B next year, compared with 1.30 last week. The Gialloblù, meanwhile, are quoted at 2.00 times the stake. Victory for Frosinone in the other relegation battle, against Venezia, gives Massimiliano Alvini's team a significant lift, from 1.60 to 2.15. The Venetians, however, have shortened from 2.15 to 2.00. Less secure are Lecce under Eusebio Di Francesco, priced at 1.75 after the 1-0 defeat at Cagliari , a result that pushes the Sardinians from 4.00 to 4.75. Also still on 0 points are Genoa under Daniele De Rossi, thrashed 4-1 by Como at Marassi and now in greater danger after drifting from 4.50 to 3.50.