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Pedro Gonçalves was one of Fabio Paratici’s surprise signings for Fiorentina. He joined on a paid loan from Sporting Lisbon for €2.5 million, with an option to buy for around €25 million in total, after playing a leading role there in recent seasons.

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The 28-year-old Portuguese attacking winger has found it tough to make his mark at Fiorentina, with his path blocked by Mastantuono and Njie. But Vanoli rates the former Sporting Lisbon player highly and is trying to give him more playing time. Pote, his long-standing nickname, has played sparingly so far but has eight appearances and two assists in Serie A across 196 minutes. He has also made one Coppa Italia appearance, scoring the decisive goal.

Goncalves is happy in Florence and wants to play more, but knows he must raise his level to trigger the conditions that could lead to an obligation to buy. He considers his wonderful time at Sporting Lisbon over, although it included some misunderstandings.

Serie A had long been on the cards for the winger born in 1998. Last summer, transfer speculation repeatedly linked him with the Milan of his mentor Ruben Amorim. The player returned to the subject in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper Record: "Did Milan approach me in the summer? I was told about the possibility, but I don’t know what happened behind the scenes. Whenever I speak to my agent — or my agents, including Jorge (Mendes, editor’s note) — I always tell them to pass on only what is true. Sometimes they mention the possibility of a transfer, but then it does not materialise; it’s part of the

game."

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. The opportunity to work with Amorim again never came my way 100%."