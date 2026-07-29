Fiorentina, Mourinho gives the green light for Valdepenas: an €8 million signing

After long and laborious negotiations, the breakthrough has arrived: Valdepenas is set to become a new Fiorentina player after Mourinho gave the go-ahead.

La Viola will pay eight million to sign him on a permanent deal, but Real Madrid will keep 50 per cent of any future resale of the player, while also inserting into the agreement the so-called "buy-back" clause on their "jewel", valid for the next three seasons, at a fee of between ten and twelve million, and there you have a deal in the Nico Paz mould. A five-year contract is ready for the left-back, who has a great athletic build and can also play in the centre. That means there will be no need for a fourth option to complete the pairs in the middle if Comuzzo goes out on loan.