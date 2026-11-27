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Joshua Kimmich will face no consequences for criticising Bayern Munich's hierarchy over their treatment of Jamal Musiala.

Asked at the press conference before the Bundesliga match away to Hamburg whether the vice-captain could face a fine, head coach Vincent Kompany laughed. Sporting director Christoph Freund made the position clear: "There was never any discussion about a fine." Freund acknowledged there was "a lot going on around" Bayern, but insisted: "The most important thing is that we start winning games again. And I'm convinced we will." The club had to "put all our energy into the matches. Things are challenging enough as it is."

After the German record champions' 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lille, Kimmich spoke bluntly about the debate surrounding Musiala . Honorary president Uli Hoeneß, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and, above all, former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had fuelled it with some strongly worded comments. Musiala's ability to perform has come under public scrutiny because of his neurological illness, particularly in light of his lucrative contract with Bayern.

Kimmich called it "unacceptable and not the Bayern way". He added: "It must never happen that this is played out at a player's expense." Kimmich said Bayern stood for "being a family and sticking together", but that had not been the case here.

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"I completely understand that it's not an easy situation for the club either, but I've also seen what Jamal has been through over the last two years," Kimmich continued. "At the Euros, he carried us. After that, he was THE player for us, extended his contract and got the No. 10 shirt here and with Germany. That's a standard you want to live up to. Then came the illness, the serious injury..."

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Kompany fielded several follow-up questions but would not discuss Kimmich's comments, what might have prompted them or their possible consequences. "I can't help you," he told reporters repeatedly. "Your priority today is to hear everything that isn't about the match against Hamburg. But in my mind, it's only about the match."

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"If I join in now, I won't be setting the example I've just talked about," Kompany said. "It's about Hamburg, it's about the performance. Zero per cent excuses." He said he and his team were in a "bubble", with his only aim to keep the focus on football.