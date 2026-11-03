Tenerife have announced a deterioration in the health of striker Jesus de Miguel, who suffered a serious injury during the Spanish Second Division match against Andorra. He lost consciousness after a violent collision with opposition goalkeeper Ono and was rushed to hospital, where he is now being treated in intensive care.

In a statement issued during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the club revealed his worsening condition: "The health of Jesus de Miguel has deteriorated from a neurological standpoint. Further information will be published in the coming hours."

An earlier statement from the club confirmed the striker had been moved to the intensive care unit at the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital. His condition was stable but serious, with medical staff at his side monitoring every development.

The injury struck in second-half stoppage time with the match level at 2-2. De Miguel chased an aerial ball near the halfway line. Ono, the Andorra goalkeeper, charged out to reach it. The two collided and the Tenerife striker crashed to the ground unconscious.

Players from both sides sprinted over to call for medical help. The goalkeeper was shown a red card. De Miguel was then carried off on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to La Candelaria hospital.

Reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision. His condition stabilised during the ambulance journey, but he arrived at the hospital unconscious.

Referee Perez Hernandez informed the captains and managers of both teams that the match would be suspended. The players stood in shock. Several of de Miguel's teammates then made their way to the hospital to check on him.