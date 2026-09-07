Dani Olmo stole the spotlight in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the Spanish league, and he did it in a cameo.

The Barcelona star spent just a quarter of an hour on the pitch. He still left a clear mark that fed heavily into the big win.





According to newspaper "AS", Olmo is the model of the fighter, a player who always looks to prove himself and force his way into the starting line-up.

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Flick loved what he saw at Mestalla. Rather than "loafing about" on the pitch once the result was settled at 0-3, Olmo created two goals in the blink of an eye.

He combined with Pedri for the fourth goal, a partnership built on real understanding. For the fifth, he dribbled past everyone before teeing up Lamine to score with ease. Two goals in just five minutes.

This was one of those fleeting displays that win you no points through sheer graft, yet coaches treasure them for what they teach the rest of the squad. A World Cup champion giving everything to stretch the lead.

Olmo has managed only 131 minutes this season. A small number, without doubt. But his experience lets him wait his turn. His standing is already firmly set. The season is long, and his moments of brilliance will come.

Barcelona are ambitious this season. So is Olmo. As on so many previous occasions, he must be ready.

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