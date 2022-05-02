FIFA World Cup: Top 10 biggest wins in history

Ritabrata Banerjee
The highest scoring match was played between Austria and Switzerland in the 1954 World Cup...

The most entertaining football matches are the ones that produce the most number of goals. FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event on the planet, has witnessed several high scoring matches.

In the inaugural edition of the World Cup, Argentina and Mexico played out a nine-goal thriller with La Albiceleste coming out as winners.

The highest-scoring match in the history of the FIFA World Cup was played between Austria and Switzerland in the 1954 World Cup Group stage where 12 goals were scored in total.

The biggest margin of victory is of nine goals which has been witnessed on three occasions - 1954 (Hungary vs South Korea), 1974 (Yugoslavia vs Zair) and 1982 (Hungary vs El Salvador).

In the 2022 edition, Germany thrashed Saudi Arabia 8-0 with Miroslav Klose scoring a hat-trick at Sapporo Dome. Portugal registered a 7-0 victory over North Korea in the 2010 World Cup with six players getting on the score-sheet including Cristiano Ronaldo.

10 Highest scoring matches in FIFA World Cup

Edition

Match

Stage

1930

Argentina 6-3 Mexico

Group Stage

1938

Brazil 6-5 Poland

Round of 16

1954

Hungary 9-0 South Korea

Group Stage

1954

Hungary 8-3 West Germany

Group Stage

1954

West Germany 7-2 Turkey

Group Stage

1954

Austria 7-5 Switzerland

Quarterfinal

1958

France 7-3 Paraguay

Group Stage

1958

France 6-3 West Germany

Third-place play-offs

1974

Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (DR Congo)

Group Stage

1982

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador

Group Stage

10 biggest margins of victory in FIFA World Cup

Edition

Margin

Stage

1982

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador

Group Stage

1954

Hungary 9-0 South Korea

Group Stage

1974

Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (DR Congo)

Group Stage

1950

Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia

Group Stage

2002

Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia

Group Stage

1954

Turkey 7-0 South Korea

Group Stage

1954

Uruguay 7-0 Scotland

Group Stage

2010

Portugal 7-0 North Korea

Group stage

1950

Brazil 7-1 Sweden

Final Round

2014

Brazil 1-7 Germany

Semifinal