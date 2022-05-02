FIFA World Cup: Top 10 biggest wins in history

The most entertaining football matches are the ones that produce the most number of goals. FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event on the planet, has witnessed several high scoring matches.

In the inaugural edition of the World Cup, Argentina and Mexico played out a nine-goal thriller with La Albiceleste coming out as winners.

The highest-scoring match in the history of the FIFA World Cup was played between Austria and Switzerland in the 1954 World Cup Group stage where 12 goals were scored in total.

The biggest margin of victory is of nine goals which has been witnessed on three occasions - 1954 (Hungary vs South Korea), 1974 (Yugoslavia vs Zair) and 1982 (Hungary vs El Salvador).

In the 2022 edition, Germany thrashed Saudi Arabia 8-0 with Miroslav Klose scoring a hat-trick at Sapporo Dome. Portugal registered a 7-0 victory over North Korea in the 2010 World Cup with six players getting on the score-sheet including Cristiano Ronaldo.

10 Highest scoring matches in FIFA World Cup

Edition Match Stage 1930 Argentina 6-3 Mexico Group Stage 1938 Brazil 6-5 Poland Round of 16 1954 Hungary 9-0 South Korea Group Stage 1954 Hungary 8-3 West Germany Group Stage 1954 West Germany 7-2 Turkey Group Stage 1954 Austria 7-5 Switzerland Quarterfinal 1958 France 7-3 Paraguay Group Stage 1958 France 6-3 West Germany Third-place play-offs 1974 Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (DR Congo) Group Stage 1982 Hungary 10-1 El Salvador Group Stage

10 biggest margins of victory in FIFA World Cup