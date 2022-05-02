FIFA World Cup: Top 10 biggest wins in history
The most entertaining football matches are the ones that produce the most number of goals. FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event on the planet, has witnessed several high scoring matches.
In the inaugural edition of the World Cup, Argentina and Mexico played out a nine-goal thriller with La Albiceleste coming out as winners.
The highest-scoring match in the history of the FIFA World Cup was played between Austria and Switzerland in the 1954 World Cup Group stage where 12 goals were scored in total.
The biggest margin of victory is of nine goals which has been witnessed on three occasions - 1954 (Hungary vs South Korea), 1974 (Yugoslavia vs Zair) and 1982 (Hungary vs El Salvador).
In the 2022 edition, Germany thrashed Saudi Arabia 8-0 with Miroslav Klose scoring a hat-trick at Sapporo Dome. Portugal registered a 7-0 victory over North Korea in the 2010 World Cup with six players getting on the score-sheet including Cristiano Ronaldo.
10 Highest scoring matches in FIFA World Cup
Edition
Match
Stage
1930
Argentina 6-3 Mexico
Group Stage
1938
Brazil 6-5 Poland
Round of 16
1954
Hungary 9-0 South Korea
Group Stage
1954
Hungary 8-3 West Germany
Group Stage
1954
West Germany 7-2 Turkey
Group Stage
1954
Austria 7-5 Switzerland
Quarterfinal
1958
France 7-3 Paraguay
Group Stage
1958
France 6-3 West Germany
Third-place play-offs
1974
Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (DR Congo)
Group Stage
1982
Hungary 10-1 El Salvador
Group Stage
10 biggest margins of victory in FIFA World Cup
Edition
Margin
Stage
1982
Hungary 10-1 El Salvador
Group Stage
1954
Hungary 9-0 South Korea
Group Stage
1974
Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire (DR Congo)
Group Stage
1950
Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia
Group Stage
2002
Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia
Group Stage
1954
Turkey 7-0 South Korea
Group Stage
1954
Uruguay 7-0 Scotland
Group Stage
2010
Portugal 7-0 North Korea
Group stage
1950
Brazil 7-1 Sweden
Final Round
2014
Brazil 1-7 Germany
Semifinal