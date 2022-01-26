FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award winners - Marta to Carli Lloyd

FC Barcelona Femeni's Alexia Putellas won The Best FIFA Women's Award for the first time in her career in 2021 beating Australia and Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr and teammate Jennifer Hermoso

The FIFA Player of the Year Award for women was instituted in 2001, 10 years after the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. In 2016, the award was rechristened as The Best FIFA Women's Player.

The first-ever recipient of the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award was former US Women's National Team attacker Mia Hamm. Brazil women's football legend Marta has won the award a record six times in her career. She is followed by Germany's Birgit Prinz who has bagged the prize thrice.

Here, we take a look at all the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Award winners over the years.