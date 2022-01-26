FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award winners - Marta to Carli Lloyd

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Alexia Putellas won The Best FIFA Women's Award in 2021...

FC Barcelona Femeni's Alexia Putellas won The Best FIFA Women's Award for the first time in her career in 2021 beating Australia and Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr and teammate Jennifer Hermoso

The FIFA Player of the Year Award for women was instituted in 2001, 10 years after the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. In 2016, the award was rechristened as The Best FIFA Women's Player.

Editors' Picks

The first-ever recipient of the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award was former US Women's National Team attacker Mia Hamm. Brazil women's football legend Marta has won the award a record six times in her career. She is followed by Germany's Birgit Prinz who has bagged the prize thrice.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at all the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Award winners over the years.

Year

Player

Club

2001

Mia Hamm

Washington Freedom

2002

Mia Hamm

Washington Freedom

2003

Birgit Prinz

Carolina Courage/Birgit Prinz

2004

Birgit Prinz

FFC Frankfurt

2005

Birgit Prinz

FFC Frankfurt

2006

Marta

Umea IK

2007

Marta

Umea IK

2008

Marta

Umea IK

2009

Marta

Santos

2010

Marta

FC Gold Pride

2011

Homare Sawa

INAC Kobe Leonessa

2012

Abby Wambach

W/O club

2013

Nadine Angerer

Brisbane Roar

2014

Nadine Kebler

Wolfsburg

2015

Carli Lloyd

Houston Dash

2016

Carli Lloyd

Houston Dash

2017

Lieke Martens

FC Barcelona

2018

Marta

Orlando Pride

2019

Megan Rapinoe

Reign FC

2020

Lucy Bronze

Manchester City

2021

Alexia Putellas

FC Barcelona