FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award winners - Marta to Carli Lloyd
FC Barcelona Femeni's Alexia Putellas won The Best FIFA Women's Award for the first time in her career in 2021 beating Australia and Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr and teammate Jennifer Hermoso
The FIFA Player of the Year Award for women was instituted in 2001, 10 years after the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. In 2016, the award was rechristened as The Best FIFA Women's Player.
The first-ever recipient of the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award was former US Women's National Team attacker Mia Hamm. Brazil women's football legend Marta has won the award a record six times in her career. She is followed by Germany's Birgit Prinz who has bagged the prize thrice.
Here, we take a look at all the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Award winners over the years.
Year
Player
Club
2001
Mia Hamm
Washington Freedom
2002
Mia Hamm
Washington Freedom
2003
Birgit Prinz
Carolina Courage/Birgit Prinz
2004
Birgit Prinz
FFC Frankfurt
2005
Birgit Prinz
FFC Frankfurt
2006
Marta
Umea IK
2007
Marta
Umea IK
2008
Marta
Umea IK
2009
Marta
Santos
2010
Marta
FC Gold Pride
2011
Homare Sawa
INAC Kobe Leonessa
2012
Abby Wambach
W/O club
2013
Nadine Angerer
Brisbane Roar
2014
Nadine Kebler
Wolfsburg
2015
Carli Lloyd
Houston Dash
2016
Carli Lloyd
Houston Dash
2017
Lieke Martens
FC Barcelona
2018
Marta
Orlando Pride
2019
Megan Rapinoe
Reign FC
2020
Lucy Bronze
Manchester City
2021
Alexia Putellas
FC Barcelona