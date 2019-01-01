Fifa Women's Rankings: Nigeria, Ghana step up as South Africa slip

The Super Falcons and Black Queens improved in the latest Fifa's world standings, but Banyana Banyana dropped positions

moved into 36th position in Fifa's latest Women's World Rankings released for the third quarter of 2019 on Friday.

The African champions climbed two places from 38th position in Fifa's women's world ratings for July after a maiden Wafu Cup success and a Women's World Cup Round of 16 spot in .

Despite an unconvincing showing with a 3-1 aggregate win over in Olympic Qualifiers, Nigeria retained top spot in the standings in Africa.

dropped five places to 46th and rose three spots to 50th, overtaking who slipped six places to 55th on the latest ratings.

The latest changes mean Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa and Cote d'Ivoire are second, third, fourth and fifth respectively in Africa.

On the world stage, world champions USA, , the and 2019 World Cup hosts France remain the leading four best teams, with and tied in fifth place.

Angola [159th], Comoros [160th], Mauritius [161th] are the newly ranked teams for the first time from Africa.

The next edition of the women's ranking will be published on December 13.

Fifa Rankings: Top 10 in Africa

1. Nigeria

2. Cameroon

3. Ghana

4. South Africa

5. Cote d'ivoire

6. Equatorial Guinea

7.

Article continues below

8. Mali

9. Algeria

10.