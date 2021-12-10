FIFA Women's Rankings: India climb two spots, now 55th in the world

The Indian national women's team have gained two spots in the latest FIFA Women's Rankings released on Friday.

Returning to their average ranking of 55, India have moved up by two spots since the previous edition of the rankings four months ago in August.

Since then, India have played friendlies against UAE (4-1 win), Tunisia (0-1 loss), Bahrain (5-0 win) and Chinese Taipei (1-0 win) in October, following which they faced two Dammalsvenskan (Swedish tier 1) sides Hammarby IF (3-2 loss) and Djurgarden IF (1-0 loss) in Sweden.

In their recent preparatory tour of Brazil, the India eves went down 1-6 to World No. 7 Brazil and lost 0-3 against Chile (37th).

The Thomas Dennerby-led team has been grouped alongside China (19th, -2), Chinese Taipei (39th, +1) and Iran (70th, +2) for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup that takes place in India.

Across the globe, USA retain the top spot, France have moved into fourth while Netherlands have dropped fifth, with Sweden (2nd) and Germany (3rd) staying put to their places in the top five.