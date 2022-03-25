FIFA Women's Rankings: India drop four places to be ranked 59th

The Indian women's national team have dropped four places in the first edition of the FIFA Women's Rankings of 2022 released on Friday.

Since being ranked 55th in the world in the previous edition of the rankings in December 2021, Thomas Dennerby's side are now ranked 59th.

India faced an exit from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup that was held in the country due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the squad.

As a result, even the goalless draw against Iran (70th, -) in the group opener was voided as China PR (16th, +3) went on to secure the Asian crown, booked themselves a direct berth to the World Cup and gained three place in the world rankings.

Since the Asian tournament doubled up as the final stage of the Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, India also lost that opportunity as a consequence of their withdrawal.

USA clinched the SheBelieves Cup to extend their lead in the global standings, with France (3rd, +1) and Spain (7th, +1) gaining a spot each in the top 10.

Meanwhile, as Togo (115th), Cayman Islands (163rd) and Anguilla (175th) made their way back into the rankings, Afghanistan lost their place due to inactivity.

