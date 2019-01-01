FIFA unveils official logo for Club World Cup 2019

The official emblem for the 16th edition of FIFA Club World Cup 2019 was unveiled on Friday.

The tournament embodies the highest achievement in global club football and the logo for the same highlights the cultural history of , the host country.

The characteristic feature of the emblem is the projection of a football as a pearl, in recognition of one of Qatar's earliest industries. The decoration on the iridescent sphere is inspired by mashrabiyas, traditional architectural elements found in residences across the Middle East.

Mashrabiya latticework – like pearl diving – goes back to the Middle Ages. The delicate screens are both decorative and functional, serving the dual purpose of cooling homes and providing an elegant decoration both inside and outside.

The burgundy colour is a characteristic of the Qatari nation and the deep turquoise colours is of Doha Bay. The striking pearl is held aloft by shapes reminiscent of sweeping desert sands and accented with diacritics, a fundamental element of the Arabic alphabet.

The tournament will take place from 11 December to 21 December 2019.