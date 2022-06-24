FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: India's group, opponents, fixtures, & everything you need to know
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw took place in Zurich on Friday afternoon to decide the groups for the main event that will be held in India in October, 2022.
16 teams were equally divided into four groups and being the hosts India were an automatic selection in Group A. The winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.
The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.
Team
Association
India
AFC
China PR
AFC
Japan
AFC
Morocco
CAF
Nigeria
CAF
Tanzania
CAF
Canada
CONCACAF
Mexico
CONCACAF
United States
CONCACAF
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Chile
CONMEBOL
Colombia
CONMEBOL
New Zealand
OFC
France
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
Spain
EFA
What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
India have been joined in Group A by USA, Morocco, and Brazil. The young blue tigresses will go up against USA in their opening fixture of the tournament on October 11 in Bhubaneswar.
There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.
Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament.
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
India (H)
Germany
Spain
Japan
USA
Nigeria
Colombia
Tanzania
Morocco
Chile
Mexico
Canada
Brazil
New Zealand
China
France
2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Venues
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was initially supposed to be played across five host cities. However, following the recent inspection by FIFA director of tournaments, Jaime Yarza, the number of venues was reduced to three. The host cities for the tournament are:
- Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
India will play all their group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Fixtures of the Indian team in FIFA U17 Women's World Cup
Date
Fixture
Time
Stadium
October 11
India vs USA
20:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
October 14
India vs Morocco
20:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
October 17
Brazil vs India
20:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup previous winners
Year
Hosts
Winners
2008
New Zealand
North Korea
2010
Trinidad & Tobago
South Korea
2012
Azerbaijan
France
2014
Costa Rica
Japan
2016
Jordan
North Korea
2018
Uruguay
Spain
2022
India
TBC