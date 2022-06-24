FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: India's group, opponents, fixtures, & everything you need to know

Soham Mukherjee|
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
U17 Women's World Cup

India will be hosting the tournament in October 2022

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw took place in Zurich on Friday afternoon to decide the groups for the main event that will be held in India in October, 2022.

16 teams were equally divided into four groups and being the hosts India were an automatic selection in Group A. The winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions. 

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.

Team

Association

India

AFC

China PR

AFC

Japan

AFC

Morocco

CAF

Nigeria

CAF

Tanzania

CAF

Canada

CONCACAF

Mexico

CONCACAF

United States

CONCACAF

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Chile

CONMEBOL

Colombia

CONMEBOL

New Zealand

OFC

France

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

Spain

EFA

What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India have been joined in Group A by USA, Morocco, and Brazil. The young blue tigresses will go up against USA in their opening fixture of the tournament on October 11 in Bhubaneswar.

There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.

Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament.

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

GROUP D

India (H)

Germany

Spain

Japan

USA

Nigeria

Colombia

Tanzania

Morocco

Chile

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

New Zealand

China

France

2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Venues

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was initially supposed to be played across five host cities. However, following the recent inspection by FIFA director of tournaments, Jaime Yarza, the number of venues was reduced to three. The host cities for the tournament are:

  • Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

India will play all their group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Fixtures of the Indian team in FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Date

Fixture

Time

Stadium

October 11

India vs USA

20:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

October 14

India vs Morocco

20:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

October 17

Brazil vs India

20:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup previous winners

Year

Hosts

Winners

2008

New Zealand

North Korea

2010

Trinidad & Tobago

South Korea

2012

Azerbaijan

France

2014

Costa Rica

Japan

2016

Jordan

North Korea

2018

Uruguay

Spain

2022

India

TBC