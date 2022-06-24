FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: India's group, opponents, fixtures, & everything you need to know

India will be hosting the tournament in October 2022

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw took place in Zurich on Friday afternoon to decide the groups for the main event that will be held in India in October, 2022.

16 teams were equally divided into four groups and being the hosts India were an automatic selection in Group A. The winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.

Team Association India AFC China PR AFC Japan AFC Morocco CAF Nigeria CAF Tanzania CAF Canada CONCACAF Mexico CONCACAF United States CONCACAF Brazil CONMEBOL Chile CONMEBOL Colombia CONMEBOL New Zealand OFC France UEFA Germany UEFA Spain EFA

What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India have been joined in Group A by USA, Morocco, and Brazil. The young blue tigresses will go up against USA in their opening fixture of the tournament on October 11 in Bhubaneswar.

There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.

Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament.

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D India (H) Germany Spain Japan USA Nigeria Colombia Tanzania Morocco Chile Mexico Canada Brazil New Zealand China France

2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Venues

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was initially supposed to be played across five host cities. However, following the recent inspection by FIFA director of tournaments, Jaime Yarza, the number of venues was reduced to three. The host cities for the tournament are:

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

India will play all their group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Fixtures of the Indian team in FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Date Fixture Time Stadium October 11 India vs USA 20:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar October 14 India vs Morocco 20:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar October 17 Brazil vs India 20:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup previous winners

