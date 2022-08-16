FIFA suspends AIFF; India's Women's U17 World Cup hosting rights in jeopardy

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. In a statement released, FIFA conveyed, "The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided unanimously to take this step after determining that there was undue influence from third parties in AIFF which is a violation of its statutes."

FIFA also stated that the 'ban will be lifted once an order to set up a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs'.

Recently, long-serving AIFF President Praful Patel had stepped down from his post in May and the Supreme Court of India had appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the administration of the Indian FA.

A FIFA and AFC delegation had also visited the country following the developments to assess the situation. However, the governing body of world football decided to ban AIFF.

FIFA has further stated that they are in contact with India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to find an amicable resolution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on July 27, announced officially India hosting the U17 Women's World Cup and revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Signing of Guarantees for hosting the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 U17 Women's World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 11-30. However, if the ban is not lifted, India will have to forgo the hosting rights.

FIFA has stated that they are assessing the next steps towards shifting the tournament and will take a call on the matter at a later date. However, there is still hope that if the ban is lifted soon, the World Cup can still be held in India as planned.

Moreover, India's national teams cannot play in any FIFA or AFC-recognised tournaments as long as the ban remains active. Indian clubs also cannot represent the country in continental tournaments during the ban.

India will also not receive any financial grant or assistance from FIFA or AFC during this period.

WHAT HAPPENS TO ISL & I-LEAGUE: Despite FIFA's ban, there won't be any problems in organising the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League. Both leagues will continue as planned since the FIFA ban on AIFF does not affect domestic club football.

However, as long as the ban remains active, Indian clubs cannot play in tournaments like AFC Champions League or AFC Cup.