FIFA Rankings: India move up a spot to 108

The Blue Tigers are unlikely to play a competitive fixture until 2021...

The Indian national team have moved up a spot to 108 in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's men were ranked 109th in September 2020 rankings. Prior to that, were at the 108th spot for a while during a time when sports across the world was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Tigers were to host in March before embarking on trips to Bangladesh and Afghanistan as part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualification matches from Group E. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic the fixtures, after initially being postponed to October, now stand indefinitely postponed to 2021.

Meanwhile, 's next opponents (57) and Afghanistan (151) have seen their ranks drop by two places while Bangladesh (187) have maintained their place.

Meanwhile, on the global scene, the top five remain unchanged. continues to lead the rankings followed by , , and .

(6th, +1) and (8th, +1) have interchanged places with (7th, -1) and (9th, -1) respectively.