FIFA Rankings: India retain 104th spot

Brazil continue to soar at the summit of the men's rankings

The Indian national team continue to be ranked 104th in the world in the latest edition of the FIFA men's ranking released on Thursday.

The last time the Blue Tigers were in action was in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualification games in June, earlier this year, wherein Igor Stimac's men booked a spot in the finals of the Asian competition thanks to their wins over Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

On the flip side, however, India's international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam that were slated for September 24 and 27 respectively are up in the air following the FIFA ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

World over, Brazil have maintained their number one spot while there are no other changes in the top 50 teams either, other than the highest ranked Asian side IR Iran (22th, +1) and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar (48th, +1) gaining a place each.

Belgium and Argentina are unmoved at the second and third spots respectively, after the latter had moved over France in the top five in the previous edition of the ranking, with England continuing to be fifth.