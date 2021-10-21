FIFA Rankings: India gain one spot, now ranked 106th

The Indian national team went up by one place to be ranked 106th in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's men won their last three matches among the five games played since the previous edition of the FIFA Rankings, which is the most among for any team among the 160 international matches played globally in October, along with Nepal whom India defeated 3-0 in the SAFF Championship 2021 final.

The Blue Tigers had started their campaign with back-to-back draws against Bangladesh (1-1) and Sri Lanka (0-0) before wins over Nepal (1-0) and Maldives (3-1) helped them to a spot in the final.

India are preparing for the third round 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that, as on now, will take place in June 2022.

World over, France have climbed into the top three followed by Belgium and Brazil in first and second spots respectively, while Italy's entry at fourth means that England drop down to fifth. Other than that, Spain (7th, +1) and Portugal (8th, -1) have switched places among the teams in the top 10.