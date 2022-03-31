FIFA Rankings: India drop two places, now ranked 106th

The Indian national team are now ranked 106th in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's men were 104th through the previous three editions of the rankings despite not playing any games since clinching their eighth SAFF Championship title in October 2021.

India, preparing for their third round 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to be held in June, recently played two international friendlies against Bahrain (89) and Belarus (93, +1) and lost both games 2-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Brazil have piped Belgium to the number spot that the latter held on to since 25 October 2018. Other than that, in the top 10, Mexico have gained three spots at 9th after confirming their qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Denmark (11th, -2) slide down.