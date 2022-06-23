FIFA Rankings: India reclaim 104th spot

Brazil remain atop while France drop out of the top three in the men's rankings

The Indian national team have gained two spots to be ranked 104th in the latest FIFA men's ranking released on Thursday.

The 2-0, 2-1 and 4-0 wins against Cambodia (174th, -3) Afghanistan (154th, -4) and Hong Kong (145th, +2) respectively helped Sunil Chhetri and co. book their berth in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup besides doing them good in the rankings.

On the global front, Brazil are unaverred at the summit followed by Belgium who also retain the number 2 spot. Meanwhile, Argentina have replaced France to occupy the third place after the latter failed to pick a win in four straight UEFA Nations League games.

Spain (6th, +1), Netherlands (8th, +2) and Denmark (10th, +1) have otherwise made progress, whereas Italy (7th, -1) and Portugal (9th, -1) lost a place each in the top 10 that is now void of Mexico (12th, -3).