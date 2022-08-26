FIFA lifts AIFF ban - India set to remain Women's U17 World Cup host

The ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been lifted, FIFA announced on Friday

FIFA has lifted its ban on AIFF.

India to remain hosts of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

FIFA's decision is taken after latest Supreme Court verdict.

WHAT HAPPENED? Less than two weeks after football governing body FIFA suspended AIFF, the ban has now been lifted.

The governing body had earlier announced the ban after it determined that there was undue influence from third parties in AIFF which is a violation of its statutes.

FIFA had also stated that the 'ban will be lifted once an order to set up a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs'.