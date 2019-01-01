Fifa hand DR Congo star Malango temporary clearance to play for Raja

The 25-year-old ex-TP Mazembe forward could make his debut for the Green Eagles on Monday

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Ben Malango has been temporarily cleared by Fifa to play for , two months after signing for the club.

Having joined Raja on a three-year deal as a free agent in July, Malango’s debut appearance for his new club was delayed after his former club reported the Moroccan giants to Fifa in relation to the player’s transfer.

But according to the BBC, Malango is now free to play in the Moroccan Botola Pro League as well as the Arab Club Champions Cup.

This was after he was issued with a temporary international card by Fifa, which clears him to play until the case is settled.

He could feature in Monday’s Arab Club Champions Cup match at home against Hilal Al-Quds of Palestine.